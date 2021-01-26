less than 330 euros for this 4K UHD HDR LED television from LG

If you want a 4K HDR LED TV at an affordable price, here’s what you shouldn’t miss out on. This is the LG 43UN70003 LED TV that is currently on sale.

LG 43UN70003: a 4K LED TV at a great price!

The LG 43UN70003 has a nice diagonal of 43 inches or about 109 cm with a 4K UHD resolution. Plus, it’s HDR compatible, which means you get a better picture, with better contrast and more detail.

In terms of design, LG opted for a very thin frame so as not to spoil your decoration and to provide a more pleasant visual experience.

This TV does not have a SmartTV function. However, it is possible to choose the Xiaomi HDMI button to install Android TV and gain access to the PlayStore as well as the applications available. The latter allows you to add Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney +, or even YouTube.

For the price of this 4K UHD LED TV, it is currently 329 euros, while it was recently 399 euros.

Why crack?

Low price HDR compatibility Slim design

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.