Less than 25 euros for the connected super scale Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2

Take care of your figure and are you afraid of gaining too much weight with the arrival of the holiday season? The connected Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 scale falls below the 25 euro mark.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2: a precisely connected scale

Xiaomi not only makes smartphones, scooters and robotic vacuum cleaners, the brand has also developed many health devices, such as the connected Mi Body Composition Scale 2.

As with its other products, Xiaomi wanted to offer an unbeatable price-performance ratio and is packed with many features like the high-end models from other brands. Firstly, it can display your weight in 50g increments, you can even use it to weigh your baby, animals, or even weigh your vegetables.

When you save your data, it is automatically synchronized with the Xiaomi Mi Home application. If several of you are using it, up to 16 different profiles can easily be saved.

In general, this scale is 35 euros, today it is only 24 euros.

