less than 200 euros for this laptop running ChromeOS

If you are fed up with Windows and its bugs that you don’t want to upgrade to Windows 11, you can definitely turn to other operating systems like Google’s ChromeOS. We therefore offer you a good plan for a Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad 3, a laptop PC running on this operating system.

Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad 3: a compact and fast laptop

The advantage of switching to Chrome OS is that this operating system was designed to work on low-powered computers to offer the smoothest possible experience thanks to various optimizations and a launch in seconds. In addition, the integration of the Play Store also allows you to install the same applications as on your smartphone or tablet so that you do not get lost.

The Lenovo Chromebook IdeaPad 3 is a perfect example with its 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) screen that makes it very compact. It’s also very light, weighing just 1.4 kilos.

Inside, we end up with a fairly familiar configuration for this type of device:

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 (up to 2.8 GHz, 4 MB cache) RAM: 4 GB Storage space 64 GB

With this configuration, you can easily surf the Internet, work and even watch movies, series and videos. If you’re concerned about storage space, you should know that Google offers 100 GB for one year on its Google One service with automatic backup. Otherwise, you can always use an external hard drive or use another cloud service.

The level of autonomy is also one of the most important points of ChromeOS, since this Chromebook can last 10 hours with typical use.

The price requires 199 euros instead of 349 euros. If you otherwise want to give your PC a boost, we also have a good plan for an NVMe M.2 SSD.

