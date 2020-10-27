Less than 200 euros for this iRobot Roomba 692 vacuum robot

If vacuuming isn’t your thing, a robotic vacuum cleaner is the solution. The iRobot Roomba 692 is currently benefiting from a 50% discount that brings it below the 200 euro mark!

iRobot Roomba 692: Goodbye to the drudgery!

The iRobot Roomba 692 is a robotic vacuum cleaner that will become your best friend over time! The latter can take care of your floor while you are away, as it can be programmed in advance. Don’t worry if it isn’t charged enough as it will automatically revert to its base when the battery is low. You don’t have to intervene and that’s the foot! Best of all, if you have a large apartment or house, he’ll take a break to recharge his batteries before going back to work!

In terms of planning, you can choose the day and time, it just runs! The iRobot application also gives you the option of selecting the zones in which passage is prohibited. With your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice assistant, you can easily start voice cleaning as it is compatible with them.

You normally count 399 euros to get your hands on this little gem of technology, but today we are offering it to you for only 199 euros or 50% off! To listen to music while exercising, here are anchor wireless True Wireless headphones.

Why are you being tempted?

No more vacuuming Autonomy Intelligent

