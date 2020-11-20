Less than 17 euros for the must-have Logitech MX518 gaming mouse, an unprecedented price

The Logitech MX518 is a gaming mouse that has caught the attention of gamers thanks to its ergonomics and performance. The brand decided to reissue it in 2019 to bring it up to date. Regarding this good plan, we have an unprecedented price as it is below the bar of 17 euros! A golden opportunity to equip yourself well.

Logitech MX518: a must-have gaming mouse!

Logitech has decided to release its famous MX518 in 2019 while it is being updated. The latter now has a super-optical sensor that can reach up to 16,000 DPI. It is perfect for players with a very high sensitivity, as it transcribes the slightest movement without difficulty. In terms of speed, it can handle acceleration of up to 40G and analyze no less than 400 frames per second. Know that you will always be able to decrease the sensitivity on the fly.

To ensure this level of responsiveness, the manufacturer has equipped it with a 32-bit AMR processor and built-in memory to store up to 5 different profiles.

The Logitech MX518 normally costs around 50 euros and is sold around 30 euros. Today it is only 16.99 euros with the VIP15 voucher! You don’t have to hesitate any longer! We also have a Spirit of Gamer gaming chair in the plan.

3 good reasons to be tried

Ergonomics Reactivity LOW PRICE

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.