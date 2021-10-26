less than 1500 euros for this 8K QLED TV

4K TVs are everywhere and 8K is on the rise. If you’re looking to upgrade to an even higher image resolution for even more detail, here is one promotion that should interest you as this is the Samsung QE65Q700T, an 8K QLED TV.

Samsung QE65Q700T: an 8K QLED TV for an exceptional picture

The Samsung QE65Q700T is a great TV, it features the brand’s QLED technology with a diagonal of 65 inches or about 163 cm and an 8K UHD resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels. So much to say that you’ll be able to enjoy your movies and series like never before, provided you have an 8K source, otherwise we’ll go for the extrapolation.

Like all SmartTVs, this Samsung QE65Q700T also has its own operating system, in this case Tizen. This gives you the option of installing all the applications you want, such as Netflix, Prime Video, MyCanal, Disney +, YouTube, Molotov and many others. You should also know that in addition to Bixby, it is also compatible with the Google Assistant if you are allergic to the latter.

The connectivity is equipped with 4 HDMI ports and 4 USB ports, so that you can connect a variety of devices and Bluetooth is also part of the game.

If it was 1799 euros, it recently fell to 1499 euros, which is an immediate discount of 300 euros.

We also have a very nice full LED TV from Sony in 4K on offer.

8K resolution SmartTV with wide diagonal and Google Assistant

