less than 130 euros for this tablet in a pack with protection and a microSD card

If you are looking for a tablet with a nice diagonal, the Lenovo M10 HD is very powerful, especially since it is currently available in a promo pack for less than 130 euros, an offer that you should like.

Lenovo M10 HD: a great package for a great tablet

The Lenovo M10 HD is a beautiful tablet with a 10.1 inch diagonal and HD resolution. The latter allows you to enjoy your films, series and videos quietly installed in your bed, sofa or any other place. And thanks to its wifi connection, you can connect it to your smartphone to go on the internet.

Inside is a technical sheet that is perfect for watching videos, surfing the internet and even playing some small games:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 RAM: 2 GB Storage: 32 GB expandable via microSD memory card

The package includes:

16 GB microSD card type Folioune protection

Instead of 149.99 euros, this package is currently 129.99 euros.

And if you want to switch your smartphone, we also have a great pack on the side of a Motorola Moto G10.

3 good reasons to be tempted

Large diagonal superpack with protection and microSD card. Low price

