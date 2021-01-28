Less than 1200 euros for this Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060

Gaming laptops with RTX30xx graphics cards are slow to hit the market, but you can also pre-order them if you want to invest a while. The Lenovo Legion 5 is available for pre-order today.

Lenovo Legion 5: Ryzen 5 and RTX 3060

The Lenovo Legion 5 is equipped with a beautiful 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. In addition, it offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz, so you get a very smooth picture.

Under the hood we have a configuration that will allow you to easily run all the games you want.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RAM: 16 GB in DDR4 3200 Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Storage: 512 GB in SSD

We are on solid technical terms that should keep you happy under all conditions.

Lenovo has opted for a 4-cell 60 Wh model for the battery. Of course, you don’t have to be far from an electrical outlet in game mode.

The price has to be calculated in the pre-order 1199.99 euros, while the recommended price was 1349 euros. Otherwise, we have a Core i7 at a good price to create a new game configuration.

Why crack on this PC?

Powerful processor RTX 306 16 GB graphics card of the next generation in DDR4 3200

