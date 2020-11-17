less than 120 euros on this Lenovo Legion Y25 240 Hz gaming screen

Do you want a high quality screen so you can play in the best possible conditions? Here is an offer not to be missed. It is the Lenovo Legion Y25 model, which has very good properties.

Lenovo Legion Y25: a screen for real gamers!

The Lenovo Legion Y25 has a very nice 24.5-inch diagonal (WLED) with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. So you have a nice definition. In addition, it has an exceptional refresh rate of 240 Hz and a latency of just 1 ms, which means you get a perfectly smooth and crisp picture! It is also compatible with AMD FreeSync technology, which prevents cracks and cracks from occurring by synchronizing the screen and graphics card.

In terms of connectivity, we have:

1 HDMI 2.0 connector 1 DisplayPort 1.2 connector 1 3.5 mm audio output

While it was at $ 399, it has just dropped to just $ 279, a great deal for gamers. And to complete your gear, we also have an Asus gaming headset.

Why are you being tempted?

AMD FreeSync response time update rate

