less than 1000 euros for this raised screen

The LG NanoCell 65NANO86 4K UHD Smart TV was developed to display the most realistic images possible. To do this, it uses NanoCell technology. By using nanoparticles, this technology enables colors to be kept free from imperfections. Enjoy vivid, clear, bright and perfectly detailed images on this 65-inch screen.

LG NanoCell 65NANO86 4K UHD Smart TV: enough for an extraordinary television experience

With this LG Smart TV you will experience an incredible television experience. In fact, it was equipped with a 3rd generation Alpha 7 4K processor. This will help you deliver unmatched quality images and sound. The images are automatically adjusted by turning off motion smoothing. That way, your content will always appear as it was created.

Thanks to the Nano Black technology, this LG NanoCell 65NANO86 4K UHD Smart TV displays images with intense contrast. In addition, you can enjoy Dolby Vision IQ. The brightness, color and contrast of the screen are then fine-tuned depending on the type of content and the lighting conditions.

This screen also enhances HDR formats. With good reason, this model can support and adapt the main formats HDR HLG and HDR 10 so that you can enjoy breathtaking renderings especially during your gaming sessions. For games, this LG NanoCell 65NANO86 Smart TV also offers all the functions required to display fast-moving content in high resolution. It allows you to enjoy your games to the fullest while maintaining optimal fluidity.

In terms of sound, you can enjoy complete immersion thanks to Dolby Atmos while viewing all of your content. On this NanoCell TV, the 2.0 channel sound is improved to virtual 4.0 sound. He’ll be a lot richer. Note that this LG NanoCell 65NANO86 4K UHD Smart TV can also create a surround effect when compatible Bluetooth speakers are used.

This model is compatible with the Google voice assistant and Siri. It’s also Netflix compatible. Connectivity level, it has 4 HDMI sockets, 3 USB ports (2.0 and 3.0), 2 antenna sockets (RF and SAT), an Ethernet port and an optical digital audio output. A headphone jack is also available. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are available for wireless communication.

WHY BUY THIS MODEL?

The extraordinary viewing experience it gives you with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos so you can enjoy the true cinema experience. Its WebOS 5.0 system was designed for quick and easy navigation

