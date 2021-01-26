Less than 100 euros for the new Xiaomi Mi Monitor 1C PC screen

After smartphones, connected objects and TVs, Xiaomi also recently launched PC screens with the Mi Monitor 1C, a monitor with a very attractive price-quality ratio, especially on sale.

Xiaomi Mi Monitor 1C: Top price-performance ratio!

The Xiaomi Mi Monitor 1C is equipped with a 23.8-inch panel with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a response time of 1 ms, in order to be able to play under the best possible conditions. This has a ratio of 1000: 1 for contrast and 250 cd / m2 for brightness. In addition, it has flicker-free technology that takes care of removing flicker and reducing eye strain on the user. It also has an anti-blue light filter to prevent eye damage.

In terms of connectivity, it has the following:

1 HDMI connection 1.41 VGAUSB connection

In terms of design, Xiaomi has opted for an ultra-thin frame of just 7.3mm and with 3 sides without a border for complete immersion.

For the price, it costs 99.99 euros instead of 149.99 euros. Otherwise, we also have a good plan for an MSI Optix gaming monitor.

Value for money Image quality Anti-flicker and anti-blue light filters

