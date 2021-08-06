less 33% discount on this excellent networked sports bracelet

Networked watches have not convinced you because of their independence? The solution lies in connected bracelets that offer many functions, but remain compact and have very good autonomy. One thing in particular stands out from the crowd, it is the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 and the latter benefits from a 33% reduction.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2: a sports bracelet, but not only

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 is quite cautious. It has a beautiful 1.1-inch touchscreen with AMOLED technology that shows all the data it has collected over the course of the day. For example the distance covered, the number of steps, the calories burned or your heart rate. This is possible thanks to its many sensors, and it is also equipped with a GPS chip that will inspire athletes for even more precise monitoring. And for those who swim regularly, you know that it is waterproof to a depth of 50m, a real plus compared to the competition as few of them allow swimming on the track. That’s not all, it also analyzes your sleep cycle to help you get better rest.

Your data is stored in the Samsung Health application, which gives you statistics on your daily physical expenses and health.

For autonomy, it takes up to 21 days on a single charge!

The Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 was $ 59.99, but today you can get it for $ 39.99 or 33% off. Here’s another great wireless headphone plan for listening to your favorite playlist while you exercise.

Why order.

Longer battery life than a watch use when swimming up to 50 mGPS integrated for running

