Leopoldina advises «hard lockdown» around the turn of the year | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Given the persistently high number of infections, the National Science Academy Leopoldina is calling for the corona restrictions to be drastically tightened next week.

According to a published statement, the holidays and New Year’s Eve should be used for a “hard lockdown” to quickly reduce the significantly outrageous new infections. As a first step, compulsory education should be lifted from next Monday (December 14) until the Christmas holidays. From December 24 to at least January 10, “public life throughout Germany should be largely empty”.

In such a “hard lockdown”, all shops have to close except those for daily needs with food, medicine and other necessary goods. Home office should be the rule wherever possible. Social contacts are reduced to a very narrowly limited group.

The Christmas holidays in educational institutions and limited operations at companies and governments now offer the opportunity to make great strides in controlling the pandemic. It is true that this has increased short-term losses of added value. “But at the same time, it is the time until the new infections have subsided to the point where sagging is possible,” the scientists explain.

Despite the closure of many facilities in partial lockdowns since early November, the numbers remain at a high level and have been rising again in recent days. Health authorities reported 14,054 new cases within 24 hours, as the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced Tuesday morning.

Last Tuesday there were 13,604, the highest daily value so far was on November 20 with 23,648. 423 virus-related deaths were reported within one day, compared to 388 a week earlier.

However, there are still large differences in the incidence of infections across countries. With 319 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days, Saxony has by far the highest value, followed by Thuringia (183) and Bavaria (177). Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (52), Schleswig-Holstein (54) and Lower Saxony (76) have the lowest values. For the whole of Germany, the RKI has now reached a new record of 147 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. At the start of the partial lockdown, it was around 120. Federal and state governments want to get less than 50 – so health authorities should be able to track infection chains again.

According to participants, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) emphasized in a video meeting of the parliamentary group of the Union on Monday that the measures taken so far would not diminish due to the high number of infections. The federal and state governments had recently decided to extend the partial lockdown to January 10 – with the possible interim relaxation of the contact restrictions from December 23 to January 1. It is unclear whether Merkel and the Mister Presidents will re-discuss the situation and possible new measures immediately before Christmas. Brandenburg Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) expects it this week, he told the RBB-Inforadio. So far, the next interview in this context is scheduled for January 4.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach confirmed in the “Rheinische Post” (Tuesday): “We should send the schools four weeks to the Christmas holidays, ideally within the next week and then through the first week of January.” In addition, retail has to close two weeks after Christmas. “We have to decide on these measures this week, the number of infections is simply too high.”

The Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, is pushing for more drastic restrictions. You couldn’t go on like this, “a sharp post-Christmas lockdown is approaching,” the green politician said at a cabinet meeting, as the German news agency heard from government circles. Woidke, on the other hand, continued, “I am currently not lacking the capability that I need from the federal government to continue to act.” He does not find the call for new national rules in the Corona crisis “completely understandable”.

With a view to the restart of schools from January 10, the Leopoldina advises to make mouth and nose protection mandatory for all grades. In addition, uniform national rules for alternating education – ie with presence in the classroom and digital – should be developed in secondary schools, which should take effect from a certain contamination level. The Chair of the Conference of Ministers of Education, Stefanie Hubig from Rhineland-Palatinate, is still fundamentally skeptical about large-scale school closures. First of all, it should be discussed how to behave during Christmas and New Year’s Eve. When asked, the SPD politician said it should “not be the first” to leave school children at home.