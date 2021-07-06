LEO Communications Satellites Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2027 | SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, SSL (Space Systems Loral), Northrop Grumman, ISS-Reshetnev, Dynetics, AAC Clyde Space, Operators and Service Providers, Iridium Communications, Telesat, Globalstar, Planet Labs, Eutelsat, Orbcomm, Capella Space, Kepler Communications, ISISPACE Group, Intelsat, Kuiper Systems, SES S.A, OneWeb Satellites

By Types:

500 Kg



By Applications:

Offshore

Onshore

Others







Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 LEO Communications Satellites Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 500 Kg

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offshore

1.3.3 Onshore

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Production

2.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Production by Region

2.3.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LEO Communications Satellites Sales in 2020

4.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top LEO Communications Satellites Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by LEO Communications Satellites Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Price by Type

5.3.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global LEO Communications Satellites Price by Application

6.3.1 Global LEO Communications Satellites Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global LEO Communications Satellites Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa LEO Communications Satellites Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 SpaceX

12.1.1 SpaceX Corporation Information

12.1.2 SpaceX Overview

12.1.3 SpaceX LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SpaceX LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.1.5 SpaceX Recent Developments

12.2 Boeing

12.2.1 Boeing Corporation Information

12.2.2 Boeing Overview

12.2.3 Boeing LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Boeing LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.2.5 Boeing Recent Developments

12.3 Lockheed Martin

12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Lockheed Martin Overview

12.3.3 Lockheed Martin LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Lockheed Martin LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Recent Developments

12.4 Thales Alenia Space

12.4.1 Thales Alenia Space Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thales Alenia Space Overview

12.4.3 Thales Alenia Space LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thales Alenia Space LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.4.5 Thales Alenia Space Recent Developments

12.5 SSL (Space Systems Loral)

12.5.1 SSL (Space Systems Loral) Corporation Information

12.5.2 SSL (Space Systems Loral) Overview

12.5.3 SSL (Space Systems Loral) LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SSL (Space Systems Loral) LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.5.5 SSL (Space Systems Loral) Recent Developments

12.6 Northrop Grumman

12.6.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Information

12.6.2 Northrop Grumman Overview

12.6.3 Northrop Grumman LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Northrop Grumman LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.6.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments

12.7 ISS-Reshetnev

12.7.1 ISS-Reshetnev Corporation Information

12.7.2 ISS-Reshetnev Overview

12.7.3 ISS-Reshetnev LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 ISS-Reshetnev LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.7.5 ISS-Reshetnev Recent Developments

12.8 Dynetics

12.8.1 Dynetics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Dynetics Overview

12.8.3 Dynetics LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Dynetics LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.8.5 Dynetics Recent Developments

12.9 AAC Clyde Space

12.9.1 AAC Clyde Space Corporation Information

12.9.2 AAC Clyde Space Overview

12.9.3 AAC Clyde Space LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 AAC Clyde Space LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.9.5 AAC Clyde Space Recent Developments

12.10 Operators and Service Providers

12.10.1 Operators and Service Providers Corporation Information

12.10.2 Operators and Service Providers Overview

12.10.3 Operators and Service Providers LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Operators and Service Providers LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.10.5 Operators and Service Providers Recent Developments

12.11 Iridium Communications

12.11.1 Iridium Communications Corporation Information

12.11.2 Iridium Communications Overview

12.11.3 Iridium Communications LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Iridium Communications LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.11.5 Iridium Communications Recent Developments

12.12 Telesat

12.12.1 Telesat Corporation Information

12.12.2 Telesat Overview

12.12.3 Telesat LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Telesat LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.12.5 Telesat Recent Developments

12.13 Globalstar

12.13.1 Globalstar Corporation Information

12.13.2 Globalstar Overview

12.13.3 Globalstar LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Globalstar LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.13.5 Globalstar Recent Developments

12.14 Planet Labs

12.14.1 Planet Labs Corporation Information

12.14.2 Planet Labs Overview

12.14.3 Planet Labs LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Planet Labs LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.14.5 Planet Labs Recent Developments

12.15 Eutelsat

12.15.1 Eutelsat Corporation Information

12.15.2 Eutelsat Overview

12.15.3 Eutelsat LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Eutelsat LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.15.5 Eutelsat Recent Developments

12.16 Orbcomm

12.16.1 Orbcomm Corporation Information

12.16.2 Orbcomm Overview

12.16.3 Orbcomm LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Orbcomm LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.16.5 Orbcomm Recent Developments

12.17 Capella Space

12.17.1 Capella Space Corporation Information

12.17.2 Capella Space Overview

12.17.3 Capella Space LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Capella Space LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.17.5 Capella Space Recent Developments

12.18 Kepler Communications

12.18.1 Kepler Communications Corporation Information

12.18.2 Kepler Communications Overview

12.18.3 Kepler Communications LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Kepler Communications LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.18.5 Kepler Communications Recent Developments

12.19 ISISPACE Group

12.19.1 ISISPACE Group Corporation Information

12.19.2 ISISPACE Group Overview

12.19.3 ISISPACE Group LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 ISISPACE Group LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.19.5 ISISPACE Group Recent Developments

12.20 Intelsat

12.20.1 Intelsat Corporation Information

12.20.2 Intelsat Overview

12.20.3 Intelsat LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Intelsat LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.20.5 Intelsat Recent Developments

12.21 Kuiper Systems

12.21.1 Kuiper Systems Corporation Information

12.21.2 Kuiper Systems Overview

12.21.3 Kuiper Systems LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Kuiper Systems LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.21.5 Kuiper Systems Recent Developments

12.22 SES S.A

12.22.1 SES S.A Corporation Information

12.22.2 SES S.A Overview

12.22.3 SES S.A LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 SES S.A LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.22.5 SES S.A Recent Developments

12.23 OneWeb Satellites

12.23.1 OneWeb Satellites Corporation Information

12.23.2 OneWeb Satellites Overview

12.23.3 OneWeb Satellites LEO Communications Satellites Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 OneWeb Satellites LEO Communications Satellites Product Description

12.23.5 OneWeb Satellites Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 LEO Communications Satellites Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 LEO Communications Satellites Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 LEO Communications Satellites Production Mode & Process

13.4 LEO Communications Satellites Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 LEO Communications Satellites Sales Channels

13.4.2 LEO Communications Satellites Distributors

13.5 LEO Communications Satellites Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 LEO Communications Satellites Industry Trends

14.2 LEO Communications Satellites Market Drivers

14.3 LEO Communications Satellites Market Challenges

14.4 LEO Communications Satellites Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global LEO Communications Satellites Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

