Lenovo G34W-10 PC Monitor: Don’t Miss This Big Discount

Are you looking for a new PC monitor? Save up to € 100 on the Lenovo G34W-10, which is currently 20% cheaper.

Unlike gaming screens, the Lenovo G34W-10 is specifically designed to put gamers at the center of the game. Its large curved screen in combination with a super high refresh rate offers an immersive and exciting experience. In addition to ensuring eye comfort by reducing blue light, the Lenovo G34W-10 is great value for money and sells for under $ 500. Lenovo G34W-10: for a smooth gaming experience The Lenovo G34W-10 is a 34-inch QHD LED PC monitor that displays high-quality images. With a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz, the model is …

Read more: Lenovo G34W-10 PC monitor: don’t miss this great discount on Hitek.fr