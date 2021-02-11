Lendings Market 2021 Business Scenario – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY),  China Construction Bank Corporation, Agricultural Bank of China, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Lendings Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global Lendings market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.

The global lending market reached a value of nearly $6,875.4 billion in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $6,875.4 billion in 2019 to $6,751.2 billion in 2020 at a rate of -1.8%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 and reach $7,929.0 billion in 2023. The global lending market is expected to reach $8,871.2 billion in 2025, and $11,604.7 billion in 2030.

Key Vendors:

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (IDCBY); China Construction Bank Corporation; Agricultural Bank of China; JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM); Bank of China Ltd., request a free sample for a complete list of companies.

Market Overview:

Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending market, accounting for 35.4% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the lending market will be Africa, and Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 5.8% and 5.6% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East, and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.5% and 3.4% respectively.

The global lending and payments market, of which the lending market is a segment, reached a value of nearly $7,597.3 billion in 2019, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% since 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% and reach nearly $8,838.0 billion by 2023. The lending market was the largest segment in the lending and payments market accounting for 90.5% of the total in 2019. The cards & payments market is expected to be the fastest-growing segment going forward at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 – 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in internet penetration, rise in consumer spending, rise in construction activity, and increase in the number of vehicle loans. Political uncertainties and geopolitical tensions were that negatively affected growth in the historic period. Going forward, blockchain penetration across various sectors, and increasing higher education will drive the growth. Growing burden of non-performing assets (NPAs) could hinder the growth of the lending market in the future.

The top opportunities in the lending market segmented by type will arise in the household lending segment, which will gain $433.3 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the lending market segmented by interest rate will arise in the fixed rate segment, which will gain $564.6 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The lending market size will gain the most in India at $169.2 billion.

Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Corporate Lending; Household Lending; Government Lending

By Interest Rate: Fixed Rate; Floating Rate

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Lendings in these regions, from 2015 to 2021(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Lendings market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Lendings market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Post Covid-19 Analysis:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

