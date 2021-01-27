Lending And Payments Market 2021 Business Opportunities – Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; Agricultural Bank of China

Lending And Payments Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery

NFC-based mobile payments are increasing rapidly and offer strong growth potential in both developed and developing countries. This growth is collectively driven by increasing competition between payment card issuers, mobile operators and smartphone manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung. Improving contactless payments infrastructure and security features such as host card emulation (HCE) also drove the growth of NFC-based mobile payments.

The global lending and payments market is expected to decline from $7597.3 billion in 2019 to $7473.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 and reach $8838 billion in 2023.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; Agricultural Bank of China; Bank of China; JP Morgan; Wells Fargo

Latest News and Developments

April 30 2020: China’s biggest banks eked out profit growth in the first quarter even as bad loans climbed with borrowers reeling from the worst economic slump in four decades

31 March 2020: Ant Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world’s largest bank in terms of assets, announced a collaboration as part of a comprehensive strategic partnership unveiled in December 2019. The collaboration will enable merchants to collect payments via Alipay or the ICBC e-banking app, without the need for users to replace their existing payment collection QR codes.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending and payments market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global lending and payments market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lending and payments market.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the Lending And Payments market with description of market sizing and growth, segmentation of market by products & services and major markets, top market players etc. The report recapitulates the factors that will be responsible for the growth in the market in the forecasted period.

By Product Type: Lending; Cards & Payments

By End User: B2B; B2C

This independent 300 pages report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Lending And Payments market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader’s market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Lending And Payments in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Lending And Payments market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Lending And Payments market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this.

