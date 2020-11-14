Lena Situations reacts to the sharp criticism from Frédéric Beigbeder

The writer Frédéric Beigbeder has talked a lot this week. Indeed, the author of 99 Francs and Un roman français, who is also known for his work as a literary critic, particularly criticized the book Always Plus (+ = +) by videographer Lena Situations, No. 1, Book Sales.

Lena Situations takes the floor

In his review for Le Figaro, titled “Autobiography of a Famous Stranger”, Frédéric Beigbeder wrote that the success of Lena Situations was “proof that the education system has lost the battle against Facebook”.

Lena Situations had already reacted ironically to the “attacks” by Frédéric Beigbeder on social networks for the first time: “I owe him money or what?” She pretended to be amazed at the reasons for the violence of the critics of the 2009 Renaudot Prize winner. Invited on Wednesday November 11th, on the set of Quotidien, Yann Barthès’ program, Lena Situations returned to her opinion the criticism of Frédéric Beigbeder back:

“It’s a bit easy to attack the new generation. And then in the text he speaks very personal criticism of me if I don’t know this gentleman!”

November 11, 2020

Lena Situations points to the “intellectual snobbery” of the author of Oona & Salinger and calls it “easy” to “attack the new generation”. For the videographer it is a “personal” attack, motivated by Beigbeder’s jealousy: “It’s all about business. If I had been after him [dans le classement des ventes]I don’t think he would have paid attention and written an article about me while he was in custody. “

We are not sure whether this analysis will reassure Frédéric Beigbeder. His reputation as a caustic literary critic not only speaks for him, but the writer has always positioned himself as a great defender of literature. As the founder of the Prix du Flore in 1994, he is also a member of the jury of the prestigious Renaudot Prize, of which he was the recipient, as well as the Françoise Sagan Prize and the Fitzgerald Prize. We should also mention that he was a columnist in the literary reviews Lire, Bordel and Le Feuilleton Littéraire. Finally, he authored two review books: Last Inventory Before Liquidation (2001) and First Assessment Before the Apocalypse (2011). In this last essay, Frédéric Beigbeder worried about the survival of the “paper tigers”.