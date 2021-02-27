Lemon Balm Extract Market 2021: SWOT Analysis, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Manufacturers, Demands and Revenue Report investigated in the latest research

The Lemon Balm Extract Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Lemon Balm Extract Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Lemon balm is also known as Melissa officinalis and is considered to have a calming effect. Lemon balm is used for anxiety, indigestion (dyspepsia), dementia, stress, insomnia, Alzheimer’s disease, and many other conditions; however, there is no good scientific evidence to support many of these uses. It is now often combined with other calming, soothing herbs, including valerian, chamomile, and hops, to promote relaxation. It is also utilized in creams to treat cold sores.

Top Key Players:- Foodchem International Corporation,Jiaherb Inc,Martin Bauer GmbH & Co. KG,Nexira Inc,Productos Quimicos Gonmisol SA,Xi’an Hao-Xuan Bio-Tech

The lemon balm extract market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand from health-conscious consumers globally. Various forms of lemon balm, such as liquid, powder, capsule, and cream, are on-demand by manufacturers of end-use products. Lemon balm, with its lemon-like flavor, is used in a culinary dish as an additive. It has been utilized to sweeten jam, jellies including as a flavoring for various fish & poultry dishes and liqueurs. Further, lemon balm is used for making perfumes, cosmetics, and furniture polish manufacturing.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of Lemon Balm Extract industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global lemon balm extract market is segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel. The lemon balm extract market on the basis of the type is classified into capsules, cream, liquid, and powder. On the basis of distribution channel, global lemon balm extract market is bifurcated into specialty stores, online stores, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting the lemon balm extract market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lemon balm extract market in these regions.

