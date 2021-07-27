Lello Bookstore Inspired New Hollywood Action Movie (With Well-Known Stars)

Lena Headey, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett and Paul Giamatti are some of the names participating in Gunpowder Milkshake.

The film premiered on July 15.

The historic and famous Livraria Lello in Porto inspired a new action film called Gunpowder Milkshake: Explosive Mix. The production of Navot Papushado premiered in Portuguese cinemas on July 15 and has a cast of several well-known names.

Lena Headey, Karen Gillan, Paul Giamatti, Carla Gugino, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Ralph Ineson are some of the actors involved in this story. The story revolves around a young professional assassin who has to reunite with her mother (with whom she doesn’t get along and who is also a former assassin) and her deadly former colleague in order to save a girl from other assassins together.

There is a library in the middle of the property. It’s a frontline and haven for assassins who are being pursued – and those who hunt them down. Because no books are borrowed there – but weapons that are hidden inside. And librarians don’t exactly have a regular profile. There is even one final recording scene in this room.

Production designer David Scheunemann told the magazine “Variety” that the architecture and special decoration of Livraria Lello had the greatest influence on the construction of the library. “We decided not to do a normal library.”

“We can only be happy and flattered to know that the beauty of Livraria Lello inspired the setting of the film, in which we read a strong metaphor: books can be weapons,” says Aurora Pedro Pinto, administrator of Livraria Lello. “Visiting a library or bookstore is always a unique opportunity to find powerful weapons armed with knowledge, magic and hope.”

The film premiered in several countries on Netflix, which acquired the distribution rights – in Portugal this story can be heard in cinemas.

Remember, Harry Potter writer JK Rowling broke the myth last year that her fantasy saga was inspired by the Lello bookstore to build sets for iconic narrative locations like Hogwarts School. Read NiT’s article on the subject.