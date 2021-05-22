Lego unveils the largest structure in its history dedicated to a Marvel character

A true benchmark for millions of people around the world, Lego has just broken a new record with its new construction dedicated to a Marvel character.

Cult scenes in Spider-Man

Let’s put the whole joke aside and take a look at this magnificent 32-inch-tall construction. After all the jokes about the Lego Millenium Falcon set (which we all dream of, let’s face it), Marvel comic fans can now fart with these 3772 interlocking bricks too. Because this construction is neither more nor less than the gigantic Daily Bugle, the medium in which Peter Parker works!

But that’s not all. The interior of this building consists of four floors. Each has different characters and represents a cult scene from the Spider-Man universe. Lego makes it clear in its advertising: “The Daily Bugle offers scenes that only real comic fans will recognize.” Among them we can see scenes with the Sinister Six, the Spider-Verse, as well as the characters of Miles Morales, Peter Parker, Spider-Ham, Black Cat, Blade, Daredevil, Punisher, Aunt May, J Jonah Jameson and many others.

Lego: A set as big as J. Jonah Jameson’s ego

As mentioned earlier, this is the largest set Lego has ever made. The latter is much larger than NASA’s space shuttle, which was the tallest construction to date with 2354 stones, a total length of 55.46 cm and a wingspan of 34.6 cm. For those jealous of DC, they can always resort to the Batman 1989 Batwing Set and its 2,363 stones. Not happy either.

If you are ever interested in this set and are not afraid of tearing your hair during construction, you can get this set from June 1, 2021 for the “modest” sum of 299.99 euros. Hardcore fans with the VIP pass will have access to it from May 26th.