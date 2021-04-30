LEGO unveils new sets to relive the young wizard’s adventures

Fan of Harry Potter? Fan of LEGO? Then you’ve come to the right place! Indeed, we invite you to discover a series of sets from the magical universe that JK Rowling envisioned and that you will inevitably like. New sets in addition to six gold minifigures for LEGO Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary.

So you can immerse yourself in the adventures of the young wizard when he arrived at Hogwarts. Sets with the characters of the franchises that can be put together for some and give you the option to recreate the scenes from the films or simply let your imagination run wild for your own scenarios.

Famous places like Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, Dumbledore’s Fawkes-Phoenix or even the magical chessboard can be found among the LEGO Harry Potter sets, which cost from 19.99 euros to 139.99 euros and are the most expensive. Note that these sets will be available from June 1st.

LEGO Hogwarts: Polyjuice Potion Bug (76386) – $ 19.99

Visit Mimi Geignarde’s toilets to repeat the famous scene from La Chambre des Secrets. The set contains minifigures of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley and offers features such as the rework of the minifigures and the secret tunnel. Ideal for playing back the movie scene. You are also entitled to a gold Harry Potter figure and 2 random wizard cards to collect.

Dimensions: 8 cm high, 12 cm wide and 6 cm deep – 217 pieces – Possibility to combine it with the set of the Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets (76389)

LEGO Hogwarts: The First Flying Lesson (76395) – € 29.99

The set includes minifigures of Neuville Longbottom, Draco Malfoy and Madam Hooch, as well as 5 buildable modules such as the Quidditch trophy room and the equipment storage room. This magic antenna set offers the possibility to play the scene of the flight course with 3 levers. You will also find an exclusive gold figure of Professor Quirrell and 2 random wizard cards.

Dimensions: 15 cm high, 20 cm wide and 6 cm deep – 264 pieces – Possibility to connect with other LEGO Harry Potter sets.

LEGO Hogwarts: Meet the Bushy (76387) – 39.99 euros

Relive the scene of the meeting with Touffu, the articulate three-headed dog. The box contains the characters of Harry Potter and his two best friends. It also has 5 modules to build and accessories like a magic harp. You can have the gold Hermione Granger figure and two random wizard cards.

Dimensions: 30 cm high, 19 cm wide and 7 cm deep – 397 pieces – Possibility to connect with other LEGO Harry Potter sets.

LEGO HARRY POTTER: Fawkes, Dumbledore’s Phoenix (76394) – € 39.99

A realistic model of Dumbledore’s famous phoenix with articulated wings with a handle on the back and a wingspan of 35 cm when unfolded! Once you are on the base, you can just view it. The set contains the Albus Dumbledore figure and a smaller Fawkes.

Dimensions: 35 cm wingspan and a length (from the beak to the tail) of 24 cm – 597 pieces.

LEGO Harry Potter, the Wizarding Version of Hogwarts Chess (76392) – € 74.99

The ideal set to satisfy Harry Potter fans and chess enthusiasts. The box contains minifigures of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger as well as 32 buildable chess pieces. Once built, the set will inevitably remind you of the Harry Potter scene at the Philosopher’s Stone. You will also receive the gold Professor Snape figure and 3 random wizard cards.

Dimensions: 8 cm high, 27 cm wide and 27 cm deep – 876 pieces.

LEGO Harry Potter: Hogsmeade Village Tour (76388) – € 84.99

A set to realistically reproduce the village of Hogsmeade with the Honeydukes pastry shop and Les Trois Balais pub. The box contains Harry Potter figures, Dean Thomas, Professor McGonagall, Madame Rosmerta, Mr. and Mrs. Flume as well as many furniture and accessories (a floor lamp, a snow bench, a double-sided sign with the Sirius Black poster you are looking for). . You can collect the gold Ron Weasley figure and 4 random wizard cards.

Dimensions: 22 cm high, 30 cm wide and 9 cm deep – 851 pieces.

LEGO Harry Potter: Hogwarts Chamber of Secrets (76389) – € 139.99

Definitely the best for the end! An impressive LEGO set with many rooms with different functions. Comes with ten minifigures: Harry Potter, Ginny Weasley, Tom Riddle, Colin Creevey, Justin Finch-Fletchley, Luna Lovegood, Gilderoy Lockhart, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Sinistra and Glow in the Dark Nick. The basilisk is articulated and has open jaws. The set contains the golden Lord Voldemort figure and 6 random wizard cards.

Dimensions: 40 cm high, 40 cm wide and 11 cm deep – 1,176 pieces.