LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian and the Child: This building set is reduced by 25%

The LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian and the Child set is on sale and costs less than 15 euros.

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian series, exclusive to Disney+, you won’t be able to resist this LEGO set that highlights the main character and the child (Baby Yoda), especially since it currently costs under 15 euros. LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian and the Child: a magnificent set In the adventures of The Mandalorian we can follow the story of a bounty hunter, the most formidable of all, nicknamed Mando, who accepts an unofficial contract. It’s about finding a 50-year-old living being for a fee and returning it to its patrons. What he doesn’t know is that it…

Read more: LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian and the Child: 25% discount on this building set on Hitek.fr