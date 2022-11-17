LEGO Design For Hexagon Purus Class 8 Fuel Cell Truck Systems

Left: Truck’s energy electronics is being added behind the cab by a gifted technician; Proper: Eric … [+] Coupal-Sikes is VP eMobility Engineering, and Morten Holum, CEO, each Hexagon Purus ASA DAVID BLEKHMAN VIA FORBES

Hexagon Group includes of 4 corporations well-known for his or her work in compressed gases {hardware} and companies, the place, amongst them, Hexagon Purus is devoted to the hydrogen gas cell-electric car (FCEV) market.

Hexagon Purus is well-known for its line of composite cylinders and methods for the transport of compressed hydrogen and the mixing of these methods on automobiles and trailers. Whereas the competitors is restricted to a number of hundred kg of hydrogen per trailer, the latest Hexagon choices embrace 40-45 ft trailers with cylinder methods able to 1164 and 1500 kg per trailer at 380 and 640 bar, respectively. As well as, Hexagon Purus has revealed its new product line for sophistication 6 to eight ZEV truck powertrains. As new ZEV truck mandates come to take maintain in California, Hexagon goals to grow to be a producer for a small-series manufacturing of vans for bigger OEMs. It’s anticipated that the hydrogen economic system will take a decade or two to develop additional, the place OEMs can’t afford their particular person all-out effort for a small run of vans based mostly on the fully new know-how. That’s the place Hexagon Purus is coming into the image to get the OEM over the hump. Hexagon Purus’ inspiration is to make LEGO like parts that may be simply adopted to the truck body and cab. Present manufacturing is situated in a small facility in Ontario, CA, however is deliberate to maneuver to a brand new facility with bigger house the place the manufacturing may be elevated from a number of per batch to up to a couple thousand per an OEM order. The OEM will provide its personal body and cab.

It is a area of interest market, the place superior engineering and innovation can thrive simply shy of its personal truck providing. Hexagon Purus began with its personal design for the hydrogen fueling system of 30-60 kg with 4-6 tanks on board. Their new flagship system will maintain to 74 kg with 4 tanks and as much as 109 kg with 6 tanks. Many of those methods are already confirmed and built-in with truck OEMs that construct their very own vans.

“The Zero Emission revolution is progressing at rising pace, and heavy-duty trucking – among the many hardest to abate sectors – is subsequent in line. Hexagon Purus’ know-how has already logged 2 million miles on the highway, supporting heavy obligation car OEMs and fleet prospects in realizing their local weather ambitions,” says Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus ASA.

The LEGO truck parts designed by Hexagon Purus for Class 6-8 truck integration: equipment … [+] module, full W battery system, and behind the can on-board hydrogen storage. DAVID BLEKHMAN VIA FORBES

Subsequent, Hexagon Purus developed U and W formed patented battery design. The U and W form will particularly mate within the beneath the cabin house. Relying on the OEM imaginative and prescient, as much as two 330 kWh (3,500 lbs) batteries may be fitted on the truck. The batteries use cylindrical cells with the very superior Lithium Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide cathode materials making them a lot lighter than the Iron-Phosphate choice frequent available on the market. The design is so common that battery assemblies may be fitted to trailers as effectively, considerably rising electrical vary of vans. Whereas the burden is added, this design is restricted to trailers which might be devoted to mild weight however cumbersome merchandise that leaves trailers mild sufficient earlier than reaching the DOT weight limits.

The third innovation, developed by Hexagon Purus, is the truck auxiliary subsystems block fed with energy from the primary high-voltage battery. The block neatly suits within the engine compartment and offers the truck with 12 V DC-to-DC conversion, E-HVAC for the passenger cab and battery system, air compressor for brakes and trailer operation, and energy steering.

What’s left to the customization with OEMs is the E-Axles and gas cells. Hexagon Purus will combine the shopper selection of electrical motor-axles driving the truck and supply a selection of gas cells it may possibly combine. Relying on the design objectives and truck’s obligation cycle, a number of gas cells may be built-in. The facility electronics that drive the electrical motors are neatly tucked away within the submit cab aerodynamic cowl whereas on the opposite aspect it’s backed by the hydrogen fueling system.

Offering its possession to many parts and providing a particular selection of motors and gas cells, simplifies the truck management software program improvement and assures long-term reliability and repair.

The innovation, quick design-to-market stream and reliability present Hexagon Purus with a aggressive posture within the scorching class 6 to eight ZEV truck manufacturing market.