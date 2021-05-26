Legionella Testing Market With Top Countries Data : 2028 By Alere, Inc., BioMérieux Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. Legionella Testing Market

Legionella Testing Market With Top Countries Data : 2028 By Alere, Inc., BioMérieux Inc., IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Legionella is a bacteria that causes legionellosis, a form of pneumonia or a respiratory disorder. This bacteria could also be reason of several other diseases such as Pontiac fever, and often requires intensive care and hospitalization and hence is a serious public health concern.

The Legionella Testing market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as growth of legionella-related diseases, increasing awareness about preventive measures, innovations in microfluid technologies and rise in number of skilled doctors, consultants and healthcare services. Nevertheless, high cost associated with the test and strict government laws are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies like

BD

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BioMérieux Inc.

Alere, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

MOLD & BACTERIA CONSULTING LABORATORIES

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

The Legionella Testing is segmented on the basis of service type and end user. Based on service type, the market is segmented as retirement communities, group care homes, nursing care facilities, and home health care providers. On the basis of end user, the market is categorized as male nursing care and female nursing care.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Legionella Testing industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

