Legionella Testing Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 9% Over 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 13, 2021
1

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Legionella Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global Legionella Testing Market report to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Legionella is an infection that affects the lower respiratory tract, causing severe pneumonia, Pontiac fever, illnesses with flu-like symptoms, etc. Its testing helps in detecting the existence of bacteria or antigens in blood, urine, or sputum. Presently, numerous testing methods available for diagnosis of Legionella disease include urinary antigen, paired serology, Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) stain, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), the culture of lower respiratory secretions, etc. Based on the test results, antibiotic treatments like macrolides, tetracycline, quinolones, doxycycline, etc., are generally administered to patients.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legionella-testing-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of numerous respiratory diseases, particularly among the geriatric population, is currently driving the global market for legionella testing. Additionally, several health agencies across multiple countries are developing an effective water safety plan (WSP) to reduce the spread of Legionella due to cooling towers, respiratory therapy equipment, water systems in hotels, homes, and factories, etc. Furthermore, the high mortality rate of legionella is augmenting the demand for its effective diagnostic tests and treatments, which will continue to propel the legionella testing market over the forecast period.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/legionella-testing-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton
  • Dickinson and Company
  • bioMérieux SA
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc
  • Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd
  • Quidel Corporation
  • Takara Bio Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Legionella Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Application:

  • Water Testing
  • Microbial Culture
  • DFA Stain
  • PCR
  • Others
  • IVD Testing
  • Blood Culture
  • Urine Antigen Test
  • DFA Stain
  • PCR
  • Others

Breakup by End User:

  • Hospitals and Clinics
  • Diagnostic Laboratory
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

  • Market Performance (2015-2020)
  • Market Outlook (2021-2026)
  • Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
  • Market Drivers and Success Factors
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Value Chain
  • Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Read More:

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 13, 2021
1
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

Millimeter Wave Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Challenges, Business Opportunities and Forecast – IMARC Group

March 31, 2021
Photo of Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

Glass Bonding Adhesives Market Report 2021, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

May 31, 2021
Photo of North America Calcium Chloride Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

North America Calcium Chloride Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

June 18, 2021
Photo of GCC Egg Powder Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

GCC Egg Powder Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

June 28, 2021
Back to top button