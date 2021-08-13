Legionella Testing Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 9% Over 2021-2026 – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Legionella Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. The global Legionella Testing Market report to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026. Legionella is an infection that affects the lower respiratory tract, causing severe pneumonia, Pontiac fever, illnesses with flu-like symptoms, etc. Its testing helps in detecting the existence of bacteria or antigens in blood, urine, or sputum. Presently, numerous testing methods available for diagnosis of Legionella disease include urinary antigen, paired serology, Direct Fluorescent Antibody (DFA) stain, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), the culture of lower respiratory secretions, etc. Based on the test results, antibiotic treatments like macrolides, tetracycline, quinolones, doxycycline, etc., are generally administered to patients.

Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of numerous respiratory diseases, particularly among the geriatric population, is currently driving the global market for legionella testing. Additionally, several health agencies across multiple countries are developing an effective water safety plan (WSP) to reduce the spread of Legionella due to cooling towers, respiratory therapy equipment, water systems in hotels, homes, and factories, etc. Furthermore, the high mortality rate of legionella is augmenting the demand for its effective diagnostic tests and treatments, which will continue to propel the legionella testing market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton

Dickinson and Company

bioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Eiken Chemical Co. Ltd

Quidel Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Legionella Testing Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, application and end use industry.

Breakup by Application:

Water Testing

Microbial Culture

DFA Stain

PCR

Others

IVD Testing

Blood Culture

Urine Antigen Test

DFA Stain

PCR

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratory

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

