Legendary rock singer David Crosby dead at 81. Months before his death, he quit live performances, saying ‘I don’t have the strength.’

David Crosby performing in Los Angeles in July 2019.Scott Dudelson / Getty contributor

Singer-songwriter David Crosby handed away on the age of 81 on Thursday.

Crosby co-founded two iconic Sixties bands: The Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger.

Crosby was inducted into the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame twice in 1991 and once more in 1997.

David Crosby, one of the vital influential singers and songwriters of the Sixties, has died on the age of 81, his spouse confirmed to Selection on Thursday.

The veteran rocker cofounded two of the most important bands of the Sixties: The Byrds and Crosby, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger.

“His legacy will proceed to stay on by his legendary music,” his spouse mentioned in a press release to Selection. “Peace, love, and concord to all who knew David and people he touched. We’ll miss him dearly. Right now, we respectfully and kindly ask for privateness as we grieve and attempt to take care of our profound loss. Thanks for the love and prayers.”

Crosby was born in Los Angeles, California in 1941 because the son of Oscar-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby, who received an Oscar for his work on the 1931 movie “Tabu” and Aliph Van Cortlandt Whitehead, a Macy’s division retailer salesperson.

He joined the Byrds in 1964, which scored their first hit with Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man.” Crosby, Stills & Nash, which grew to become Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger as soon as Neil Younger joined, have been based the next 12 months and launched a collection of hits together with “Marrakesh Specific,” “Only a Track Earlier than I Go,” and “Woodstock.”

Whereas Crosby’s success continued into Nineteen Eighties, heavy drug use damage his profession and led to a nine-month jail sentence in a Texas state jail in 1985.

“I don’t know how I am alive and Jimi [Hendrix] is not and Janis [Joplin] is not and all my different associates,” he informed Rolling Stone in 2014, years after he’d cleaned up. “I don’t know why me, however I bought fortunate.”

Crosby continued making music and touring afterward for one more three many years, cementing his status as one of the vital noteworthy musicians of the twentieth century. He introduced he would retire from touring in Could 2022.

“I am too previous to do it anymore,” he informed Greatest Traditional Bands. “I haven’t got the stamina; I haven’t got the power.”

Crosby was inducted to the Rock & Roll Corridor of Fame twice, as soon as in 1991 with the Byrds after which once more six years later with Crosby, Stills & Nash.

He’s survived by his spouse Jan Dance, their son Django, son James Raymond, and two daughters, Erika and Donovan, from earlier relationships.

