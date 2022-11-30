Legendary Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter Dies After ‘Short Illness,’ Family Confirms

Michael Kovac/Getty

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie, who wrote among the band’s most iconic songs, died in a hospital on Wednesday morning following a “brief sickness,” her household stated in an announcement. She was 79.

McVie was an “unbelievable human being, and a revered musician who was beloved universally,” the household’s assertion stated.

Her household didn’t disclose what her sickness was, and he or she provided no trace of it in a spherical of interviews she did earlier this yr to advertise her new solo album, aside from to say she was battling again points as a consequence of scoliosis.

McVie, who was born Christine Excellent within the U.Ok. in 1943, began out enjoying as a session musician and backup vocalist for Fleetwood Mac, however she joined the band full-time in 1970 after marrying bassist John McVie. She shared lead vocalist duties, performed keyboard, and wrote among the band’s most well-known hits, like “Little Lies,” “In every single place,” “Say You Love Me,” and “Don’t Cease.”

“She was actually one-of-a-kind, particular and gifted past measure,” Fleetwood Mac wrote in an announcement posted to their Twitter Wednesday. “She was one of the best musician anybody may have of their band and one of the best pal anybody may have of their life.”

McVie spent a drama-filled 28 years with the band that included a divorce from John, an affair with the band’s lighting director, and the tumultuous relationships between bandmates Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, and Lindsey Buckingham—all of which impressed the smash hit album Rumours.

All through all of it, McVie was just like the band’s Mom Teresa, protecting their varied warring factions at peace. However when she left in 1990, together with Nicks, she stated she merely wanted a change of surroundings.

“When the time comes for change, you understand it, you’re feeling it. Issues can’t go on the identical as all the time. You go round in circles,” she stated on the time.

McVie returned to the group in 2014 and “wrote up a storm,” Mick Fleetwood stated, earlier than the reinvigorated group launched a brand new album and launched into a U.S. tour.

In her 15 years away from the band, McVie stated she wasn’t interested by enjoying music and “simply loved having my canines, dwelling within the nation, going for lengthy walks.”

“Then the sensation got here again,” she instructed Rolling Stone earlier this yr. “Mick and I’ve all the time been in contact, and he stated, ‘Do you ever assume you’ll come again?’ I stated, ‘I don’t know.’ Suffice to say that I did resolve to return and by no means regretted it.”

Requested by Rolling Stone what recommendation she would give herself if she may journey again in time to 1976, when Fleetwood Mac had been on their astronomical rise to stardom, she was circumspect.

“I feel I adopted my map fairly properly in the midst of my life,” she stated.

