Bud and Corona from the Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- anime. Pic credit score: Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab

A TV business has confirmed that the Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- launch date in Japan is on October 7, 2022. The present will air on the “Tremendous Animeism” body on 28 MBS/TBS nationwide networks in Japan.

The anime was first introduced again in June 2021 because the MANA sequence Thirtieth-anniversary animation mission, and a teaser PV was launched in April 2022, revealing the primary solid and employees of the anime. In June 2022, the primary trailer PV for the Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- anime was launched, revealing the OP theme tune.

It is usually revealed that the OP theme tune, “Tear of Will,” by Saori Hayami, composed and organized by Kevin Penkin, will launch on October 7, 2022.

Right here is the Business launched by the manufacturing workforce on the Warner Bros. Japan Anime Youtube Channel:

Forged and employees

The supporting solid revealed by the anime consists of:

Hiroshi Yanaka, greatest identified for taking part in Naraku in InuYasha, as Rev. Nouvelle

Chitose Morinaga, greatest identified for taking part in Karen in Shomin Pattern, as Sproutling

Minami Takahashi, greatest identified for taking part in Megumi in Shokugeki no Souma, as Rachel

Shinpachi Tsuji, greatest identified for taking part in Makarov in Fairy Tail, as Inspector Boyd

Wataru Takagi, greatest identified for taking part in Onizuka in Nice Trainer Onizuka, as Niccolo

Misaki Kuno, greatest identified for taking part in Hawk in Nanatsu no Taizai, as Miss Yuka

Makoto Yasumura, greatest identified for taking part in Miroku inYashahime: Princess Half-Demon, as Mark

The beforehand launched important solid consists of:

Nobunaga Shimazaki, greatest identified for taking part in Shinichi in Parasyte: The Maxim, as Shiloh

Yuichiro Umehara, greatest identified for taking part in Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer, as Ruri

Kaori Nazuka, greatest identified for taking part in Eureka in Koukyoushihen Eureka Seven, as Princess Pearl

Saori Hayami, greatest identified for taking part in Yukino in Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru, as Serafina

Yuko Sanpei, greatest identified for taking part in Boruto in Boruto: Naruto Subsequent Generations, as Bud

Shino Shimoji, greatest identified for taking part in Maha in The World’s Most interesting Murderer Will get Reincarnated in One other World as an Aristocrat, as Corona

Sachi Kokuryu, greatest identified for taking part in Bakugou in My Hero Academia, as Duelle

Yurika Kubo, greatest identified for taking part in Kaede in Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Woman Senpai, as Li’l Cactus

Masato Jinbo (Restaurant to One other World) is directing the anime at Graphinica and Yokohama Animation Lab. He’s additionally in command of the sequence scripts. Taro Ikegami is designing the characters based mostly on the unique designs by HACCAN. Yoko Shimomura is composing the music.

Extra in regards to the Legend of Mana

Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- anime is predicated on the fourth sport in Sq.’s Mana sequence, titled Legend of Mana. It was developed and revealed by Sq. (now Sq. Enix) for PlayStation in 1999. The sport obtained an HD remastered model for PC, PS4, and Nintendo Swap on June 24, 2021.

You’ll be able to be taught extra in regards to the Legend of Mana sport by going by way of this piece on our web site.

For extra info on the sequence, you may go to the official Legend of Mana -The Teardrop Crystal- anime web site.