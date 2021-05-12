Legal opposition to US gun lobby | Free press

The American arms lobby organization NRA has filed for bankruptcy and filed for bankruptcy protection. A political move? At least one bankruptcy court in Texas assumes this.

Washington (AP) – The powerful arms lobby organization NRA in the US has suffered a legal setback in the fight against its forced disbandment.

A bankruptcy court in the US state of Texas on Tuesday (local time) rejected a petition from the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy protection. Federal Judge Harlin Hale’s 38-page statement said it had concluded that the NRA had filed the motion to avoid trial by New York State Attorney General Letitia James. That is not in the sense of bankruptcy law.

James filed charges against the NRA last August in an attempt to have it dissolved. “Fraud and abuse” had been commonplace for years, she said at the time. Among other things, leaders are said to have embezzled money for luxury travel and given orders to family members and friends. James wrote on Twitter shortly after the Texas ruling, “The NRA cannot determine whether or where to account for its actions, and our case is pending in a New York court. No one is above the law. ”

According to its own information, the NRA filed for bankruptcy in January as part of a “restructuring” and announced it would move its legal headquarters from New York to Texas. The organization justified the move with the aim of leaving a “poisoned” and “corrupt” political environment in New York.

The NRA has not-for-profit status in the US and is therefore subject to special requirements for the use of donations, charities, and accounting. It is considered a very conservative organization with great political influence and a staunch supporter, especially of former US President Donald Trump’s Republicans. The August indictment had called Trump a “ terrible thing ” and advised the NRA to move to Texas.

Trump’s successor Joe Biden – a Democrat – wants to tighten gun laws in the US, which the NRA wants to prevent. The NRA is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. It can be sued for legal action in New York because the registration as a nonprofit is filed there.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99