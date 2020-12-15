Legal Marijuana Market Forecast to 2027 | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies Vivo Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Chronos Group, Medmen, Terra Tech Corp

Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

The global Legal Marijuana market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and compound. Based on type, the market is segmented into Flower, Concentrates, Oil and Tinctures. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical and recreational. Based oncompound, the market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC and CBD.

Get PDF Report Sample with statistical info @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008243/

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Medmen

Terra Tech Corp

Aphria Inc.

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

Chronos Group Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Stenocare

Tikun Olam

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Legal Marijuana Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The researchers have analysed the competitive advantages of those involved in the industries or in the In Legal Marijuana industry. While historical years were taken as 2020 – 2027, the base year for the study was 2020. Similarly, the report has given its projection for the year 2020 apart from the outlook for years 2020 – 2027.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In Legal Marijuana industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Legal Marijuana Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Legal Marijuana Market – By Application

1.3.3 Legal Marijuana Market – By Compound

1.3.4 Legal Marijuana Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008243/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com