Legal Marijuana Market Exponential Growth By 2021-2027| Vivo Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Aurora Cannabis, Medmen

Legal Marijuana Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world.

Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

Competitive Landscape Legal Marijuana Market:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Medmen

Terra Tech Corp

Aphria Inc.

Vivo Cannabis Inc.

Chronos Group Inc.

Medical Marijuana, Inc

Stenocare

Tikun Olam

The global Legal Marijuana market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and compound. Based on type, the market is segmented into Flower, Concentrates, Oil and Tinctures. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical and recreational. Based oncompound, the market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC and CBD.

The report specifically highlights the Legal Marijuana market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Legal Marijuana market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

