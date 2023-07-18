Legacy of Boris Johnson Looms Over By-election to Replace Him

When Boris Johnson paid a shock go to final 12 months to the Swallow pub and poured some pints, he appeared to go away the clientele extra agreed on his expertise as a barman than as a politician.

“He requested me whether or not it was a good pint — and it was,” mentioned Tony O’Shea, 55, holding up a photograph on his telephone of the second he was served a beer by Mr. Johnson, then the prime minister. Nonetheless a fan, Mr. O’Shea described Mr. Johnson as a “lovable rogue” whom he had voted for in 2019.

On the opposite aspect of the pub, nonetheless, Jenny Moffatt, 73, had no complaints concerning the drinks she was served by Mr. Johnson. However she described him as “a buffoon,” with an inclination to “hold forth.”

Love him or snort at him, Mr. Johnson was an outsize presence each in British politics — and right here in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, the district of outer London that he represented in Parliament. Now he’s gone: He was compelled out of Downing Avenue final summer season and selected to resign his seat in Parliament final month after a ruling by senior lawmakers that he had lied to Parliament about lockdown-breaking events.