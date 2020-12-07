Left-wing opposition in Romanian front | Free press

After the parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Orban’s second-placed bourgeoisie wants to build a government coalition. The victorious Social Democrats have neither an absolute majority nor allies in sight. Ultra rights are new to Parliament.

Bucharest (dpa) – In Romania’s parliamentary elections, the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) are clearly in the lead, but have missed an absolute majority and no coalition partners are in prospect.

A new government could be formed by Prime Minister Orban’s second-placed bourgeoisie (PNL), along with the eco-liberal USR-Plus and possibly the Hungarian party UDMR. This is what President Klaus Iohannis, who is close to the PNL, is striving for. For the first time after a long hiatus, AUR, an ultra-nationalist party, surprisingly entered parliament.

After counting three-quarters of the polling stations, the PSD in the House of Representatives comes to 29.51 percent, followed by the civil government party PNL with 24.62 percent. USR plus reached 14.17 percent and UDMR 7.25 percent. The central polling station in Bucharest announced this on Monday after the votes in 74.76 percent of the polling stations were counted. In the Senate, the distribution of votes was similar: PSD 30.01 percent, PNL 25.06 percent, USR plus 15.05 percent, UDMR 7.38 percent

The new ultra-national party AUR (Alianta pentru Unirea Romanilor – Alliance for the Union of Romanians) was only established in September 2019 and was ignored by the main media in the country. At the count, she received 8.31 percent of the votes for the House of Representatives and 8.69 for the Senate. In the national municipal elections at the end of September this year, the AUR was still below 1 percent.

AUR stands for clerical-mystical, anti-Western and homophobic views. AUR politicians have occasionally been noted as initiators of smaller street protests against the corona mask requirement. AUR co-chair, George Simion, was also known as the leader of violent football hooligans. The second co-president, Claudiu Târziu, runs a publishing house, an association and an online newspaper called “Rost”, defending the Romanian fascists (“legionaries”) of the first half of the 20th century.

Voter turnout was 31.84 percent, the lowest in Romania since the fall of communism.