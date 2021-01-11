Leeway! Sony Xperia 10 II smartphone gets 90 euros discount

Between the new year and the introduction of 5G packages, the price of 2020 smartphones will drop. This also applies to the Sony Xperia 10 II, which benefits from an immediate reduction of 90 euros.

Sony Xperia 10 II: A robust smartphone that is not afraid of water

The Sony Xperia 10 II has a very nice 6-inch diagonal with OLED technology and a Full HD + resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels thanks to a ratio of 21: 9. The brand has decided to make it very robust, especially against water and dust as it is IP68 certified, which means it can stay in the water for 30 minutes at a depth of 1.50 m.

Inside there is a balanced technical sheet:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4 GB Storage: 128 GB

And if you don’t have enough storage, here’s a good plan for a microSD card.

For the photo part, Sony opted for a triple sensor module:

12 megapixels, wide angle 8 megapixels, optical zoom 2X8 megapixels, ultra wide angle

Finally, for autonomy, it is necessary to count on a 3600 mAh battery compatible with fast charging of 18 W.

It was launched at a price of 369 euros and has just risen to 279 euros. Warning, this is obviously an unlocked phone!

3 good reasons to crack

Very nice OLED screen Photo capacity Large and expandable memory

