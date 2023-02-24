Lee County, Florida, Republican Party Passes Resolution To Ban Covid-19 Vaccines

The Republican Get together in Lee Nation, whose County Seat is Fort Myers (pictured right here), has handed a … [+] decision to ban Covid-19 vaccines. (Photograph by Joe Raedle/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

If the Lee County Republican Get together has their manner, the state of Florida can be banning using Covid-19 vaccines. Sure, you heard that accurately. Based mostly on a majority vote, the Get together has handed a so-called “Ban the jab” decision that may now go to the desk of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) for his consideration. And why does the Get together need such a ban? Nicely, an article for WINK Information by Michael Hudak and Taylor Wirtz quoted Joe Sansone, the man who drafted the decision, as saying, “The Lee County Republican Get together goes to be on the vanguard of this marketing campaign to cease the genocide as a result of now we have international non-governmental entities which can be unleashing organic weapons on the American individuals.”

Cease the genocide? International non-governmental entities unleashing organic weapons? Holy space-laser-operating-lizard-alien-living-on-a-flat-Earth-with-a-5G-transmitter. And right here you thought Covid-19 vaccines had been meant to guard individuals from getting hospitalized and dying from extreme acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections. Foolish rabbit. Methods are for teenagers.

The WINK article additionally included one other quote from Sansone that basically appeared to embrace some conspiracy concept claims: “If you happen to received this shot, you go house and hug your pregnant spouse—she will be able to have a miscarriage via pores and skin contact.” Wait, so now, you’ve received to begin worrying about hugging individuals who have gotten Covid-19 vaccines? How precisely is that imagined to work scientifically? Did Sansone present any peer-reviewed scientific research to help his assertion? Most certainly not, as a result of good luck looking for any peer-reviewed scientific research to help such an assertion.

So, let’s get this straight. The Lee County Republican Get together decision isn’t just about resisting Covid-19 vaccine necessities. This isn’t nearly refusing to get vaccinated themselves. No, members of the Lee County Republican Get together need the State Authorities to stop everybody else from getting Covid-19 vaccines. Apparently, they need the State Authorities to limit the individuals’s selection and freedom to get a vaccine that’s been accepted by the U.S. Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) and advisable by the U.S, Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC). Speak about overreach.

Now this doesn’t essentially imply that each member of the Lee County Republican Get together agreed with this opinion and determination. Absolutely, not each member believed that Covid-19 vaccines are organic weapons being unleashed for genocidal functions, proper? Isn’t that appropriate? Nonetheless, it did imply that almost all of the Get together had been aligned with Sansone’s beliefs indirectly. It additionally meant that not sufficient members determined to place their ft down and say, “Maintain on a second. Is that this what we actually wish to stand for proper now?” Tara Jenner, the vice chair of the Lee County Republican Get together, indicated that “The Government Board executes what the individuals decide,” within the following information section on WINK, which, by the way in which, is an CBS-affiliate in Southwestern Florida:

Whereas this decision actually says quite a bit in regards to the Lee County Republican Get together, it doesn’t actually imply quite a bit except DeSantis acts additional on the decision. Such a decision is usually a bit like these YouTube suggestions that make you go both, “Oh, how did they know that I wish to see stuff being put in liquid nitrogen” or “no, I don’t wish to see one other video of an individual smearing butter throughout.” DeSantis is just not obligated to do something about this decision. DeSantis can act on it or he can ignore it type of like how one may ignore being known as a meatball.

That is one more chapter within the “let’s politicize Covid-19 precautions” saga that has been happening within the Sunshine State. In October 2022, I coated for Forbes how Florida Surgeon Normal Joseph Ladapo, MD, PhD, who runs the state’s Division of Well being, suggested “in opposition to males aged 18 to 39 from receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines,” primarily going in opposition to the suggestions of the CDC and quite a few different scientific organizations world wide. Ladupo went in opposition to what the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and actual scientists world wide once more when he suggested in opposition to kids getting the Covid-19 vaccines. In the meantime, the man who appointed him, DeSantis has scolded youngsters who had been carrying face masks, known as for a Grand Jury to analyze Covid-19 mRNA vaccines and claimed that those that had gotten the Covid-19 bivalent boosters are literally “extra prone to get contaminated,” regardless of missing actual scientific proof to again any of those stances.

One method to cease politicizing the Covid-19 pandemic and Covid-19 precautions is for politicians and political events to, you already know, cease politicizing the Covid-19 pandemic and Covid-19 precautions just like the Covid-19 jabs. However politicians and political get together members have continued to take such jab steps. And by not saying something and permitting such politicization to go on, their colleagues are in impact giving boosters to such efforts.