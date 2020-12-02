LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Sales, Revenue 2020 – 2026

Toronto, Canada: –The recently published research report entitled Global LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices Market sheds light on critical aspects of the market like market size estimations, company and market best practices, market dynamics, market segmentation, competitive landscaping and benchmarking, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, guideline analysis, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. The report provides a clear understanding of the current and future scenarios and trends of the global LEDs Used in Test/Measurement, Medical & Other Science Devices market. The report tracks an array of important market-related aspects which can be listed as follows; the demand and supply chain, the competitive landscape, leading industries’ shares, profit margin, and profiles of leading companies of the global market.

Last year (2018), the global consumption value of packaged LED chips in the selected devices reached $476 million, up from $426 million versus the previous year (an increase of 11.7 percent). The value is forecasted to continue to increase in all product categories, with strong to moderate quantity growth, partially offset by a decline of average prices, especially during the 2018-2023 timeframe. Market forecast data refers to LED consumption for a particular calendar year; therefore, this data is not cumulative data.

The market data for are also segmented by the following colors (type): Red, Green, Blue, White, Multiple Color/Multiple Chip, and UV and others.

LEDs in Test/Measurement and Medical/Science Devices Global Consumption Projected (2019) Market Share, By Regional End-use Volume (Quantity/Units)

According to the study, the worldwide value of UV-LED packaged chips used specifically for test/measurement, medical and other science applications is forecast to reach over $360 million in 2028. “Many devices, which have traditionally used mercury (Hg)-vapor Ultraviolet (UV) lamps are now utilizing LEDs, capable of producing UV radiation,” said Stephen Montgomery, president of the California-based consultancy.

This LED market study is also segmented into the following major application categories:

Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring

Photo-therapy/Sanitation/Cell Regeneration/Curing

Instrumentation Light Source and Imaging

Sensing/Detection and Analytical/Monitoring applications, in 2018, represented 33.7 percent of the worldwide consumption value of packaged LED chips in the selected test/measurement and medical/science devices. The relative market share of LEDs used in the Sensing/Detection and Analytical/ Monitoring applications is forecast to increase to 37.5 percent in value in 2028.

Also, covered in the study are the use of LEDs in horticulture, sterilization of surface areas, air and water, medical, health & beauty Photodynamic Therapy (PDT), as well as medical/science curing, and several other uses. LEDs used in Instrumentation Light Sources and Imaging devices are forecast to increase in value by a multiple factor of nearly 4x over the next decade.

This year (2019), the America region is projected to hold a 34.5% share of worldwide quantity of packaged LEDs in selected test/measurement and medical/science devices. The Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region is forecast for aggressive growth. “This year, the Asia Pacific region (APAC) is forecast to hold a slight lead in relative volume market share,

The interviews covered issues of technology, R&D support, pricing, contract size, reliability, documentation, installation/maintenance crafts, standards, supplier competition and other topics.

10-Year Market Forecast

This 2018-2028 market estimate and forecast is presented for our extensive study of the worldwide use of packaged Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Test/ Measurement, Medical and other Science Devices.

The market data are segmented into the following geographic regions, plus a Global summary:

North, Central and South America (America)

Europe, plus Middle Eastern and African countries (EMEA)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LED Level Quantified in the ElectroniCast Study Below, are four levels (or “food chain”) of LEDs. For the purposes of this ElectroniCast study, we quantify and provide a market forecast for “Level 2”

Level 1 – The chip or die

Level 2 – The Packaged LED Chip(s)

Level 3 – LED module / LED Lamp

Level 4 – LED luminaire (light fixture/light fitting with LED module/lamp)

This report provides the market data by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

The value is determined by multiplying the number of units by the average selling price (ASP). The ASPs are based on the price of the packaged LED at the initial factory level. The value is then based on the end-use application and the end-use region.

Microsoft Excel- Data Base Structure At each database level, the ElectroniCast estimates and forecast for packaged LEDs is built from the bottom up, segmented by color–type, arranged in a hierarchy, of the end-user types (applications) that use devices that the LEDs are used in, and arranged in a hierarchy and summed upward. The estimates and forecast for each LED color-type in each region is in terms of quantity (unit/each), value (US$ Million) and average selling price.

