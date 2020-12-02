LEDs Used in Night Vision Imaging Systems Compatible Lighting (NVIS) U.S.A. Military Market Trends, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Industry Forecast

Toronto, Canada: – A night vision device (NVD) comprises of an Infrared (IR) image intensifier tube in a rigid casing, commonly used by US military forces. Infrared light is electromagnetic radiation with a wavelength between 0.7 and 300 micrometers, which equates to a frequency range between approximately 1 and 430 terahertz (THz).

Night vision goggles (NVG) combined with magnification lenses constitutes night vision binoculars. Other types include monocular night vision devices with only one eyepiece, which may be mounted to firearms as night sights. NVG and enhanced vision systems (EVS) technologies are becoming standard operating products for US military operations to improve safety. Light emitting diodes used in Night Vision Imaging Systems must provide an environment that will not have near infrared (NIR) noise, which would interfere with the nighttime sensitivity of the NVGs. It is important to note that night vision compatibility (NVC) is only achieved when the design of the lighting equipment allows for proper use with and without the NVIS, at night or during the day.

In this study report, we provide detailed 2019-2026 estimates and market forecasts for packaged LEDs that have night vision compatibility in relationship to night vision imaging systems (NVIS) – used by the US Military

This is the SDMR forecast of global market consumption of packaged light emitting diodes (LEDs), used in Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) compatible lighting, by the US Military – worldwide.

U.S.A. Military Packaged LEDs Consumption in Night Vision Goggle Compatible Lighting Market Forecast, (Value Basis, $Million)

NVIS are passive systems, which have a very high sensitivity to radiation in the approximate region of 600nm to 930nm (orange to near infrared). The NVIS work by converting photons from the outside night scene onto a micro-displayed visible image. The NVIS will amplify the nighttime scene approximately 2000 times. To protect the image intensifier assembly, the systems are equipped with an automatic gain control (AGC), which will aperture down the NVIS when exposed to bright lights in the region of approximately 600nm to 930nm. If displays or light sources are not NVIS compatible, the automatic gain control will activate and the NVIS will become proportionally less sensitive to nighttime objects outside of the cockpit.

The Department of Defense (United States) published the MIL-STD-3009 Standard for lighting, aircraft, night vision imaging system compatibility, which specifies the interface and performance requirements for aircraft lighting and display equipment that is intended to be used along with NVIS. This specification defines aircraft interior lighting standards for sources such as cockpit displays and caution / warning lights, for both day and nighttime operating conditions. NVIS filters designed for avionic applications must incorporate NIR attenuation properties, chromaticity, contrast for daylight readability and often EMI/RFI shielding. The MIL-STD-3009 superseded MIL-L-85762A standard. This standard also includes provisions for white light sources and for “leaky green” requirements.

The light emitting diodes in a display heavily influence its color, contrast, and NVIS radiance (NR) properties. White, green, and red-light emitting diodes with certain spectral emission can be adjusted with filters to produce displays that comply with various NVIS color coordinates and NVIS Radiance (NR) specifications described in MIL-STD-3009. Meeting both color and Night Vision Imaging System (NVIS) Radiance limits can be challenging. Each application is unique and always involves certain constraints, such as space limitations or production methods, that may require a specific approach in order meet compliance.

Quantitative Analysis LEDs face the challenge of creating definitive positions in the NVIS illumination market, as competing lighting solutions (technologies) are readily available and accepted. While this does not limit the potential success of LEDs, it does create some challenges. This report provides an independent examination and analysis of the changing market dynamics for LEDs used in selected end-use applications. The LED market forecast data are segmented by the following functions:

Consumption Value (US$, million)

Quantity (number/units)

Average Selling Prices (ASP $, each)

