LED Phototherapy Equipment Market 2020: Impact Of Covid-19, Future Growth Analysis And Challenges Analysis To 2026 | Leading Players- H. Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG; nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Global LED phototherapy equipment market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of adoption associated with LED phototherapy equipment due to its effectiveness, along with high incidences of pre-term births.

Market Definition: Global LED Phototherapy Equipment Market

LED phototherapy equipment is a type of medical device designed for delivering phototherapy therapeutic system with the help of light emission through LED lamps. These devices help in enhancing the focus and amount of energy emitted from these devices as compared to conventional methods of phototherapy. Majorly phototherapy devices are used for the skin treatments or for management of jaundice in infants, as it is a non-invasive and safe mode of treatment.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of skin disorders and other diseases wherein the usage of phototherapy equipment is high; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

High incidences of infants suffering from jaundice; this factor is expected to fuel the market growth

Innovations and launches associated with advanced technology integration in these products acts as a market driver

Greater focus on research & development activities, promoted by government organizations and manufacturers can also propel the market growth

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding a number of manufacturers and authorities issuing product recalls for phototherapy equipment; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Strict regulatory presence regarding the product approvals acts as a market restraint

Presence of alternate modes/methods of various disorders resulting in lack of adoption for these devices can hamper the market growth

LED Phototherapy Equipment Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the LED Phototherapy Equipment Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Leading LED Phototherapy Equipment manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Signify Holding GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Natus Medical Incorporated H. Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt.Phoenix Medical Systems (P)Atom Medical Corp. National Biological Corp. Solarc Systems gpcmedical.com Meditrin Instruments aviHealthcare S S TECHNOMED(P)LTD Dermalux LED Ibis Medical MTTS The Daavlin Company and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Natus Medical Incorporated issued a statement concerning the product recall commercialized during the period of 2011-2016, March 21. The products sold after this period are upgraded and not affected with the potential discoloration associated with the defective products. The device for which the recall issued is branded as “neoBLUE blanket LED Phototherapy System”

In January 2015, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd. announced the launch of an LED-based phototherapy medical device for the treatment of jaundice in infants. Equipped with a variety of features providing consistent focus of lighting for infants and a smart meter for the monitoring and measurement of intensity. The product will be available for USD five hundred dollars globally

