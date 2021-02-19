LED Phosphors Market 2021 Value with Status and Global Analysis – Intematix Corporation, Phosphor Tech Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Denka Co. Ltd.

The LED Phosphors Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The LED Phosphor market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

LED Phosphors market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Yuji International Co. Ltd., Intematix Corporation, Phosphor Tech Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Denka Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Philips Lumileds Lighting Company, Luming Technology Group Co. Ltd., amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Sep 2019 – YUJILEDS lab announced the R&D results in the high CRI monochromatic tunable spectrum field. It is based on the superposition of spectrum, the new product of 7070 LED, integrated five channels – red, green, blue, cold white, and warm white with one packaged LED. The technology is mainly required in photography and film lighting, but also has the potential for any areas that demand various colors or CCTs, like entertainment venue or horticulture lighting.

– April 2019 – Nichia Corporation successfully launched UVA LEDs, specifically in convention resin curing applications. Nichia’s new 280nm UVC NCSU334A will be able to address mass market goals for water purification and air sterilization using Solid-State Lighting.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– In the automotive industry, LED technology has been limited to high-end vehicles and has to compete with traditional light sources, namely, halogen and high-intensity discharge lamps. The drop in the prices has helped the LED Phosphor spread to various categories of vehicles. The exterior lighting of vehicles drives more than two-third of automotive lighting.

– Laser diodes were first adopted in lighting as spotlighting range extenders in automotive applications. Various applications driving increasing luminance are automotive high-beam range extension and headlight foreground projection. For high-beam range extension (HBRE), >500 MNits is required, while Foreground Projection (FGP) overlay requires 100-200 MNits. Even though pcLEDs can achieve these luminance requirements, there is a need for high-volume products that offer lower cost, higher efficiency, and longer lifetime at automotive operational temperature.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth for the LED Phosphor market. Countries such as China, India, and Japan have started multiple promotional campaigns to make LEDs available at subsidized rates to the domestic markets. The governments of these countries are also providing lands at a lower price to foreign investors to set up LED factories.

– These countries are extensively involved in the manufacturing process of consumer electronics such as LED and LCD TV & displays, lighting equipment, portable PCs such as laptops & netbooks, smartphones, and automotive parts. LED phosphor finds applications in such consumer electronics and it subsequently has propelled market growth in this region.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

