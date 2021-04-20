LED Module – How The Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in The Upcoming Years?

LED ModuleA light emitting diode (LED) module is a self-contained LED device designed either to function on its own or to plug into a compatible unit. LED modules are commonly used to create energy-efficient or portable lighting. When powered on, these modules emit bright light from a small bulb. LED module devices include LED book lights, night lights, outdoor lighting, LED headlamps, and LED flashlights, as well as the multiple LED bulb units used in LED lighting fixtures. These units usually have at least one LED bulb contained in a fixture that either powers the LED lights or plugs into a device that powers the LED module.

Osram, Philips Lighting and Cree captured the top three production value share spots in the LED Module market in 2016. Osram dominated with 10.28% production value share, followed by Philips Lighting with 7.24% production value share and Cree with 6.49% production value share.

General Lighting is the largest lighting market, with total market revenues of approximately $ 4271.72 million in 2015, representing close to 82.35% of LED modules application market.

Over the last decade, the Chinese government largely supported the local LED industry through massive financial subsidies, incentives, and resources to improve domestic LED companies manufacturing capacity. China has become the world’s largest LED lighting manufacturing base, but local manufacturers are still very dependent on international manufacturers for certain upstream MOCVD equipment and materials. Hence, future Chinese policies will encourage innovation, and focus on upstream raw materials, for example wide bandgap semiconductor development, or smart lighting applications following the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT).

LED backlight market demands fell short of expectations, which caused sliding ASP of LED chips and LED package. Previously, only a few manufacturers highlighted their flip chip LEDs as a major product, due to low yield rates, production costs and other technology challenges. However, starting in 2014, more Taiwanese and Korean manufacturers started to invest in flip chip LED technology R&D, which improved the product quality and made financial benefits more evident. The automotive lighting market is growing steadily.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The LED Module Industry Report indicates that the global market size of LED Module was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’LED Module Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by LED Module market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of LED Module generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Osram, Philips Lighting, Cree, GE Lighting, Seoul Semiconductor, Panasonic, Nichia, JF, Acuity Brands, Samsung, LG Innotek, Eaton, Toshiba, Toyoda Gosei, Opple, Yankon, Edison Opto,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• High Voltage LED Driver Module, Low Voltage LED Driver Module, Medium Voltag LED Driver Module,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market LED Module, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The LED Module market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data LED Module from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the LED Module market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

