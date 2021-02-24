LED Lighting Market Research Scope Industry Chain Analysis & Opportunities 2020 to 2027 | Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Osram Licht AG, GE Lighting, LG Innotek, Cree

LED Lighting Market : Revenue, Size & Growth And Quick Introduction

LED is stands for light emitting diode. LED produces visible light when current is passed through a semiconductor device. The color of light depends upon energy required for electron to cross the band gap of semiconductor. LED can produce broad range of color such as red, yellow, blue, green, white, purple, bi-color, tri-color and infrared. LED’s are most efficient light bulbs in the market. It consumes 90% less energy compared to other bulb technology available in the market. Furthermore, LED offers long lifespan, durability, design flexibility, energy efficiency, economic efficiency, low-voltage operation, zero UV emissions, various sizes etc. LED’s are used in indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, and as a backlight source in LCD display, automobile lights.

Major Companies listed in this Reports are :- Philips Lighting Holding B.V., Osram Licht AG, GE Lighting, LG Innotek, Cree, Inc., Cooper Industries, Inc., Seoul Semiconductor, Samsung Electronics, and Lightning Optoelectronic.

LED Lighting Market Taxonomy:

Global LED Lighting Market, By Product Type:

LED Bulbs

Bare LED Tubes

LED Fixtures

LED Downlights

Others

Global LED Lighting Market, By Services:

Installation Services

Consulting Services

Maintenance & Support Services

Global LED Lighting Market, End User:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global LED Lighting Market, By Application:

Outdoor

Indoor

Backlighting

Automotive

Others

