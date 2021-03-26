LED Emergency Lighting Market Growth, Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Outlook, Insights, Share and Forecasts Report 2027

Market Size – USD 2.60 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7 %, Market Trends – The rise in LEDs’ adoption due to the decline of prices.

The global LED Emergency Lighting Market is forecasted to be worth USD 4.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the growing convergence of emergency lighting with aesthetic lighting, the LED emergency lighting market is expected to expand rapidly. In the forecast timeframe, the rising demand for effective emergency lightning is expected to further fuel market growth. LED costs have decreased tremendously and thus increase demand in different fields of application, like commercial and residential buildings. The increasing demand for LEDs and energy efficiency has driven the manufacturers of lighting goods to expand their LED portfolios.

Scope of the Report:

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the LED Emergency Lighting market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

Key participants include ams AG, NVC Lighting Ltd., Acuity Brands, Inc., IOTA Engineering, L.L.C., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Osram Licht AG, Legrand S.A., Digital Lumens, Inc., Hubbell Incorporated, and Fulham Co., Inc., among others.

The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global LED Emergency Lighting market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global LED Emergency Lighting Market on the basis of technology, power source, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Surface Mount Chips on Board



Power Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Rechargeable Solar Battery



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) Cinema Commercial School Residential Others



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the LED Emergency Lighting market? What is the anticipated market valuation of LED Emergency Lighting industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the LED Emergency Lighting market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the LED Emergency Lighting industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Regional Bifurcation of the LED Emergency Lighting Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights From The Report

In August 2020, Koninklijke Philips N.V. acquired Intact Vascular, Inc. Philips will extend its range of image-oriented medical devices by acquiring Intact Vascular. With the Tack Endovascular System, a much-needed device that successfully enhances blood circulation in the vessels of limb, enables healing, and protects limbs; the deal will broaden its product line of treatments for peripheral arteries with minimally invasive impacts.

Due to benefits such as excellent heat dissipation, smaller size, greater lumen performance, less lumen depreciation, prolonged lifespan, the Surface Mount segment is anticipated to lead the market with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

