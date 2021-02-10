LED Driver Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027 | AC Electronics, Microchip Technology, Cree,, Tungsram Operations Kft., Harvard Power Systems
Global LED driver market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy efficient LED lighting technology along with its benefits such as cost-saving features.
Market Definition: Global LED Driver Market
LED driver is defined as an electronic circuit responsible for supplying the power to an individual LED or an array of LEDs. The LED driver is responsible for maintaining consistent current supply so as to retain the brightness levels of the light while also taking care so as to limit the power supply preventing any damage to the LED. They store the power source so as to prevent the damage from any voltage fluctuations which might damage the lights.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid rise in the demand of LED drivers across the various lighting applications is expected to boost the growth of the market
- Increasing transformations of LED lighting due to the surge of IoT technology is also expected to drive the growth of the market
- Presence of reforms presented by the authorities to promote energy efficiency solutions is also expected to foster growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Absence of standards regarding the manufacturing of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lack of awareness regarding the benefits and availability of the product in the various developing regions is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Concerns regarding the high costs associated with the replacement of the product if any failure or complications occurs in its operations; this factor is also expected to reduce the adoption rate
Segmentation: Global LED Driver Market
- By Luminaire Type
- Type A Lamp
- Decorative Lamp
- T Lamp
- Reflectors
- Others
By Supply Type
- Constant Voltage
- Constant Current
By Application Type
- General Lighting
- Residential
- Office
- Shop
- Hospitality
- Outdoor
- Industrial
- Architectural
- Automotive Lighting
- Headlamps
- Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
- Sidelights
- Rear Lights
- Interior
- Consumer Electronics
- Backlighting
- LCD TVs
- Monitor
- Portable PCs
- Handhelds
- Outdoor Display
By End-Users
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
By Industry
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Energy & Utilities
- Defense & Government
- Transportation & Logistics
- IT & Telecommunications
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2017, DeltaPSU announced the launch of a new range of LED drivers under the “LNV Series” with input voltage range of (180Vac-528Vac) with constant current/constant voltage output. The output power range of 320W of the drivers comes with different output voltages ranging from 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V hence offering a wide input voltage
- In June 2016, Fulham Company Group announced that they had agreed to acquire certain operations of Lumotech relating to LED drivers from Nualight. Lumotech will be Fulham Company Group’s “European Design Centre”. Fulham will be able to offer an extended portfolio of LED drivers with an expanded level of distributor presence and consumer portfolio
Competitive Analysis
Global LED driver market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LED driver market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global LED driver market are AC Electronics; Microchip Technology Inc.; Cree, Inc.; Tungsram Operations Kft.; Harvard Power Systems Ltd; Signify Holding; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; MACROBLOCK, INC.; Maxim Integrated; NXP Semiconductors; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; OSRAM GmbH; ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Protonix Fortuner India Private Limited; Cell Life Technologies; DeltaPSU; Siri Power Products; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Power Integrations, Inc.; Taiwan Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies AG among others.
The LED Driver market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to LED Driver market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
(**NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.)
