LED Driver Market Size, Share and Growth | Analysis & Forecast – 2026

Several energy-saving government initiatives taken to ban conventional halogen bulbs are expected to propel the growth of the LED driver market. In addition, increase in demand for energy-efficient lighting systems boost the growth of the LED driver market. However, high cost for the installation of LED driver is expected to hinder the market growth. New product launch, product development, business expansion, and business acquisition are the growth strategies adopted by the key players. For instance, in February 2019 (in RAI, Amsterdam, Netherlands) Macroblock is the first player to launch HDR-Optimized LED display driver ICs on customers’ LED displays to enhance HDR effects with 16-bit grayscales and 3840 Hz refresh rate at a 32-scan LED display design.

Some of the factors that drive the growth of the LED driver market include growth in adoption of LED lighting in general lighting applications; increase in demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, convergence of IoT, and lighting; and acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control. However, false notion about the high cost for the installation of LED driver is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, development of wireless technologies and development of programmable LED drivers provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the LED driver market.

The major companies profiled in the LED driver market include Osram GmbH, Harvard Engineering, Texas Instruments, Maxim Integrated, Macroblock Inc., Atmel Corporation, General Electric, Cree Inc., ROHM Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor, and others.

The LED driver market is segmented based on driving method, luminaire type, components, end user, and region. Based on driving method, the market is bifurcated into constant current and constant voltage. By luminaire type, it is categorized into A-type, T-lamps, reflectors, and integral modules. Based on components, it is classified into driver IC and discrete. Based on end user, it is divided into commercial lighting, industrial lighting, residential lighting, outdoor & traffic lighting, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Driving Method

Constant Current

Constant Voltage

By Luminaire Type

A-Type

T-Lamps

Reflectors

Integral Modules

By Components

Driver IC

Discrete

By End User

Commercial Lighting

Industrial Lighting

Residential Lighting

Outdoor & Traffic Lighting

Others

