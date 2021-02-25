LED Driver Market Segmented by Product, Top Manufacturers, Geography Trends & Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in LED Driver Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and LED Driver industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, LED Driver Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global LED driver market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 16.63% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand for energy efficient LED lighting technology along with its benefits such as cost-saving features.

Market Definition: Global LED Driver Market

LED driver is defined as an electronic circuit responsible for supplying the power to an individual LED or an array of LEDs. The LED driver is responsible for maintaining consistent current supply so as to retain the brightness levels of the light while also taking care so as to limit the power supply preventing any damage to the LED. They store the power source so as to prevent the damage from any voltage fluctuations which might damage the lights.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand of LED drivers across the various lighting applications is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing transformations of LED lighting due to the surge of IoT technology is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Presence of reforms presented by the authorities to promote energy efficiency solutions is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Absence of standards regarding the manufacturing of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the benefits and availability of the product in the various developing regions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the high costs associated with the replacement of the product if any failure or complications occurs in its operations; this factor is also expected to reduce the adoption rate

Segmentation: Global LED Driver Market

By Luminaire Type

Type A Lamp

Decorative Lamp

T Lamp

Reflectors

Others

By Supply Type

Constant Voltage

Constant Current

By Application Type

General Lighting Residential Office Shop Hospitality Outdoor Industrial Architectural

Automotive Lighting Headlamps Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) Sidelights Rear Lights Interior

Consumer Electronics

Backlighting LCD TVs Monitor Portable PCs Handhelds

Outdoor Display

By End-Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

By Industry

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Defense & Government

Transportation & Logistics

IT & Telecommunications

Others

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, DeltaPSU announced the launch of a new range of LED drivers under the “LNV Series” with input voltage range of (180Vac-528Vac) with constant current/constant voltage output. The output power range of 320W of the drivers comes with different output voltages ranging from 12V, 24V, 36V and 48V hence offering a wide input voltage

In June 2016, Fulham Company Group announced that they had agreed to acquire certain operations of Lumotech relating to LED drivers from Nualight. Lumotech will be Fulham Company Group’s “European Design Centre”. Fulham will be able to offer an extended portfolio of LED drivers with an expanded level of distributor presence and consumer portfolio

Competitive Analysis

Global LED driver market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of LED driver market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global LED driver market are AC Electronics; Microchip Technology Inc.; Cree, Inc.; Tungsram Operations Kft.; Harvard Power Systems Ltd; Signify Holding; Lutron Electronics Co., Inc; MACROBLOCK, INC.; Maxim Integrated; NXP Semiconductors; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; OSRAM GmbH; ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR; STMicroelectronics; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Protonix Fortuner India Private Limited; Cell Life Technologies; DeltaPSU; Siri Power Products; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Power Integrations, Inc.; Taiwan Semiconductor and Infineon Technologies AG among others.

The LED Driver market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to LED Driver market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of LED Driver market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new LED Driver market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for LED Driver. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global LED Driver market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global LED Driver market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global LED Driver market by offline distribution channel

Global LED Driver market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global LED Driver market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed LED Driver market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed LED Driver market in Americas

Licensed LED Driver market in EMEA

Licensed LED Driver market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

