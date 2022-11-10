LeBron hurt late in Clippers’ 114-101 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 30 factors earlier than leaving the court docket with ache in his left leg late within the Los Angeles Lakers’ 114-101 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening.

James felt discomfort in his leg and groin shortly after he backed down Paul George to attract a foul within the paint with lower than 5 minutes to play. James had sat out Monday’s sport at Utah to relaxation the persistent ache in his left foot, however he was having certainly one of his finest video games of the season earlier than his newest bodily setback.

“I really feel good, apart from the damage,” James mentioned. “We’ll get footage on it tomorrow and go from there. Did not do something strenuous on the play. After I landed, I felt slightly spasm or pressure in my groin. Instantly I requested to come back out on the following play down.”

James mentioned the damage does not really feel as painful as his groin damage from Christmas 2018 throughout his first season with the Lakers. He missed a career-high 17 video games with that damage.

James, on tempo to move Kareem Abdul-Jabbar this season to develop into the NBA’s profession scoring chief, hit 4 3-pointers and added eight rebounds and 5 assists in opposition to the Clippers whereas ending one shy of his season excessive in factors.

“We’ll let him see our medical workers first,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham mentioned. “It is simply numerous adversity. He is been making an attempt his coronary heart out simply to be there for us and play at a excessive stage. I believed he had it going actually, rather well tonight. Nevertheless it’s the NBA season, man. You have to be prepared for slightly little bit of all the pieces, so we’ll see what the outcomes are as soon as he will get evaluated and be prepared to maneuver ahead.”

George scored 29 factors because the Clippers prolonged their current domination of their area roommates with their ninth consecutive victory over the Lakers. Norman Powell added 18 for the Clippers, who had seven scorers in double figures throughout their fifth victory previously six video games with out injured star Kawhi Leonard, who missed his tenth sport this season.

The Clippers are unbeaten within the metropolis rivalry since July 2020 and nonetheless excellent in opposition to the Lakers beneath coach Tyronn Lue, who took over in October 2020.

“I used to be pleased with how we got here out within the third quarter and took management of the sport once more,” Lue mentioned. “Simply having the ability to get it again within the second half and understanding it is a competitors, not a present. I do know it is the 2 LA groups, however we’re taking part in to get higher each evening, so it isn’t a present.”

Anthony Davis had 21 factors and 9 rebounds for the Lakers, who dropped to 2-9 with their fourth consecutive defeat. Russell Westbrook added 14 factors and 9 assists, however the Lakers have the NBA’s second-worst file to this point.

John Wall scored 10 factors in his return to the Clippers’ bench after sitting out the second sport of a back-to-back Monday evening. Wall is being cautious together with his knee and his comeback after sitting out two of the previous three seasons.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Lonnie Walker missed his second straight sport with a non-COVID-19 sickness. He began the Lakers’ first 9 video games, averaging 15.3 factors. … Patrick Beverley returned from a two-game absence (sickness) and scored seven factors.

Clippers: Luke Kennard moved again into the beginning lineup instead of Terance Mann and scored 13 factors. … Chargers stars Keenan Allen, Derwin James and Mike Williams all watched from courtside. … The Clippers blocked seven photographs within the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

Clippers: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

___

