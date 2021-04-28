Leather Goods Market Report, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Leather Goods Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global leather goods market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Leather goods refer to the products manufactured from the hides and skins of animals, such as cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats, and hogs. The raw material is treated with different chemicals to enhance the durability, strength, and flexibility of the leather. The processed leather is further utilized in the manufacturing of footwear, garments, harnesses, saddles, gloves, bracelets, belts, bags, watches, wallets, and smartphone covers. Being highly durable and resistant to fire, crack, abrasion, dust, etc., the leather is widely adopted for producing sports equipment, apparel, and automotive upholstery.

Market Trends

The rising consumer living standards supported by their increasing disposable income levels have propelled the demand for premium leather goods. Furthermore, the increasing focus of several manufacturers on providing unique and stylish products for expanding their product portfolios and attracting a large consumer base is also driving the market. The rising adoption of advanced technologies, including automated cutting in the leather production process, has led to the emergence of customized leather goods in the market. Besides this, the expanding automotive industry has also propelled the demand for leather-based automobile components. Additionally, the high prevalence of sustainable and ethical fashion trends, along with the introduction of bio-based leather products, will continue to drive the global leather goods market.

Leather Goods Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Adidas AG

American Leather Holdings LLC

Capri Holdings Limited

Hermès International S.A.

Kering S.A.

LVMH

Prada S.p.A. (Prada Holding S.P.A)

Puma SE

Tapestry Inc.

VIP Industries (Piramal Group)

Woodland (Aero Group)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of product, material type, price, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Product:

Footwear Military Shoes Casual Shoes Formal Shoes Sports Shoes Others

Other Leather Products Upholstery Luggage Accessories Clothing & Apparel Bags, Wallets and Purses Others



Breakup by Material Type:

Genuine Leather Top-grain Leather Split-grain Leather

Synthetic Leather PU-Based Leather PVC-Based Leather Bio-Based Leather



Breakup by Price:

Premium Products

Mass Products

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Clothing and Sportswear Retailers

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

