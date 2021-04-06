Leather Chemicals Market to Reach $11.0 billion by 2027, Registering a CAGR of 6.4%

Big Market Research provides ‘Global Leather Chemicals, 2020 Market Report’, which is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Leather Chemicals Market.

The global leather chemicals market was valued at $7.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $11.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.Leather chemicals are used in various stages of leather processing such as tanning, retanning, and dyeing. These chemicals are majorlyused to impart softness, enhance dryness, increaseabrasion resistance, and improve physical properties of leather substitutes.

The report provides brief summary and detailed insights of the market by collecting data from the industry experts and several prevalent in the market. Besides this, the report offers a detailed analysis of geographical areas and describes the competitive scenario to assist investor, prominent players, and new entrants to obtain a major share of the global Leather Chemicals market.

Our analysis involves the study of the market taking into consideration the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Please get in touch with us to get your hands on an exhaustive coverage of the impact of the current situation on the market.

Key players in the Leather Chemicals covers : Lanxess AG, Clariant AG, Solvay, Arkema SA, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Stahl Holdings B.V., Elementis PLC, and Indofil Industries Limited.

Leather Chemicals Market is segmented as below:

By Chemicals Type

• Tanning &Dyeing Chemicals

• Beam House Chemicals

• Finishing Chemicals

By End User

• Footwear

• Furniture

• Automotive

• Textile & Fashion

• Other

Geographic segmentation:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Key benefits for stakeholders

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

• The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

The report clearly shows that the Leather Chemicals industry has achieved remarkable progress since 2027 with numerous significant developments boosting the growth of the market.

