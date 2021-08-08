Learn how to make donuts and krusty burgers in the new book The Simpsons

The latest season of the series premiered this summer. A work with some of the most iconic recipes will be released in September.

There are more than 70 recipes.

After over 700 episodes, it was inevitable that this would happen: a compilation of more or less crazy recipes from one of the most famous animated series in the world. The last season premiered in Portugal at the end of July, and a cookbook inspired by the series was released in August, featuring some of the most iconic dishes like the donuts Homer loves so much and the fast food chains’ krusty burgers which are the most common.

This book is unofficial as it does not have the rights to use the characters and logos on the series. Still, it is completely inspired by the proposals that have proven themselves in more than 30 seasons.

Some of the suggestions are, according to “Hypebeast”, sundaes with tequila ice cream, cocktails served at Moe’s Bar, one of which combines vodka, lemon juice and rum, or one of the dishes prepared by Apu.

The book contains more than 70 recipes. It can be ordered via Amazon to Portugal and costs € 13 plus shipping. It has 160 pages and is in English.

This final season, which arrived in Portugal, will mark a milestone for the production, which will celebrate its 700th episode. The 32nd season of “The Simpsons” premiered on September 27, 2020 in the US and has 22 episodes.

